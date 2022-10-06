© 2022 New Atlas
Photography

Highlights from world’s most spectacular photo contest: The Pano Awards

By Rich Haridy
October 05, 2022
Highlights from world’s most spectacular photo contest: The Pano Awards
Overall Winner Amateur Competition. 1st Place, Amateur - Nature. In Formation. Kenya
Overall Winner Amateur Competition. 1st Place, Amateur - Nature. In Formation. Kenya
View 24 Images
Overall Photographer of the Year. 1st Place, Open - Nature. The Vein. Dushanzi, Xinjiang, China
1/24
Overall Photographer of the Year. 1st Place, Open - Nature. The Vein. Dushanzi, Xinjiang, China
2nd Place, Open - Nature. Cave Diving Exploration. Underwater cave system in Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico
2/24
2nd Place, Open - Nature. Cave Diving Exploration. Underwater cave system in Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico
3rd Place, Open - Nature. Epson Digital Art Prize. Poison River. Huelva, Spain
3/24
3rd Place, Open - Nature. Epson Digital Art Prize. Poison River. Huelva, Spain
4th Place, Open - Nature. Highest Scoring Gigapixel Image. Purple World. Kalajun, Xinjiang, China
4/24
4th Place, Open - Nature. Highest Scoring Gigapixel Image. Purple World. Kalajun, Xinjiang, China
9th Place, Open - Nature. Sandstone City. Saudi Arabia
5/24
9th Place, Open - Nature. Sandstone City. Saudi Arabia
17th Place, Open - Nature. The Mountain wears a hat. Vestrahorn - Iceland
6/24
17th Place, Open - Nature. The Mountain wears a hat. Vestrahorn - Iceland
25th Place, Open - Nature. Kaidu river's morning. Lil, Xinjiang, China
7/24
25th Place, Open - Nature. Kaidu river's morning. Lil, Xinjiang, China
Overall Runner-up Open Competition. Highest Scoring Vertical Image. 1st Place, Open - Built Environments. Veles. St Nicholas Church, Old Town, Prague
8/24
Overall Runner-up Open Competition. Highest Scoring Vertical Image. 1st Place, Open - Built Environments. Veles. St Nicholas Church, Old Town, Prague
15th Place, Open - Built Environments. Wreck of Solheimafjara. Solheimafjara, Iceland
9/24
15th Place, Open - Built Environments. Wreck of Solheimafjara. Solheimafjara, Iceland
Overall Winner Amateur Competition. 1st Place, Amateur - Nature. In Formation. Kenya
10/24
Overall Winner Amateur Competition. 1st Place, Amateur - Nature. In Formation. Kenya
2nd Place, Amateur - Nature. Mobula Ray Migration. La Paz, Mexico
11/24
2nd Place, Amateur - Nature. Mobula Ray Migration. La Paz, Mexico
7th Place, Amateur - Nature. Glowing Night. Lake Bled
12/24
7th Place, Amateur - Nature. Glowing Night. Lake Bled
17th Place, Amateur - Nature. Arctic Henge. North of Iceland
13/24
17th Place, Amateur - Nature. Arctic Henge. North of Iceland
18th Place, Amateur - Nature. The Soul. Alp Bischola, Switzerland
14/24
18th Place, Amateur - Nature. The Soul. Alp Bischola, Switzerland
39th Place, Amateur - Nature. Sunset in Wan Kuk Shan. Wan Kuk Shan, Hong Kong
15/24
39th Place, Amateur - Nature. Sunset in Wan Kuk Shan. Wan Kuk Shan, Hong Kong
Equal 39th Place, Amateur - Nature. Dolomite. Tre Cime di Lavaredo (Trentono, Italy)
16/24
Equal 39th Place, Amateur - Nature. Dolomite. Tre Cime di Lavaredo (Trentono, Italy)
46th Place, Amateur - Nature. Time. Dranganir, Faroer Islands
17/24
46th Place, Amateur - Nature. Time. Dranganir, Faroer Islands
50th Place, Amateur - Nature. The Dancers. Madeira - Portugal
18/24
50th Place, Amateur - Nature. The Dancers. Madeira - Portugal
Overall runner-up Amateur competition. 1st Place, Amateur - Built Environments. Icelandic Bridge. South Iceland
19/24
Overall runner-up Amateur competition. 1st Place, Amateur - Built Environments. Icelandic Bridge. South Iceland
2nd Place, Amateur - Built Environments. The Confrontation. Dubai
20/24
2nd Place, Amateur - Built Environments. The Confrontation. Dubai
5th Place, Amateur - Built Environments. The Goddess. Tokyo, Japan
21/24
5th Place, Amateur - Built Environments. The Goddess. Tokyo, Japan
30th Place, Amateur - Built Environments. Star adventurers 2. NOEMA - Plateau de Bure - French Alps
22/24
30th Place, Amateur - Built Environments. Star adventurers 2. NOEMA - Plateau de Bure - French Alps
Equal 30th Place, Amateur - Built Environments. Sierra de Guadarrama National Park
23/24
Equal 30th Place, Amateur - Built Environments. Sierra de Guadarrama National Park
37th Place, Amateur - Built Environments. Gazing on Giza. Egypt
24/24
37th Place, Amateur - Built Environments. Gazing on Giza. Egypt
View gallery - 24 images

In its 13th year, the Pano Awards continues to present the most awe-inspiring imagery of any photo contest going around, with the overall winner stitching 40 separate drone shots together to depict a massive glacier in China.

“The Pano Awards has always been about the journey of each and every photographer who enters,” explained David Evans, competition curator. “We can travel the world through their eyes and it’s the translation of each unique perspective into these works of art which seems to become more incredible each year. 2022 represents a leap in both creative vision and technical skill and I can’t stop staring at the images!”

7th Place, Amateur - Nature. Glowing Night. Lake Bled
7th Place, Amateur - Nature. Glowing Night. Lake Bled

The contest is relatively simple, spanning an Open competition for professionals and a separate division for amateurs. There are only two categories in each competition: Nature and Built Environments. Other than that, the main feature of the Pano Awards is its stipulation that all entries must be in a wide or tall aspect ratio - at least 2:1 or 1:2.

The overall Open Photographer of the Year prize went to Chinese photographer Jinyi He. Several shots of He’s feature in the awards but most impressive is a composition titled The Vein, taken in the Dushanzi Grand Canyon.

Overall Photographer of the Year. 1st Place, Open - Nature. The Vein. Dushanzi, Xinjiang, China
Overall Photographer of the Year. 1st Place, Open - Nature. The Vein. Dushanzi, Xinjiang, China

"For tens of millions of years, the melting snow water of Tianshan Glacier has torn open the chest of the vast Gobi like a Hummer, and formed this natural landscape under the movement of the earth's crust and the erosion of wind and rain,” said He. “The Vein is stitched by 40 photos. I operated my drone to capture these 90 degrees aerial view photos at 40 appropriate points (5 rows and 8 columns) of the canyon in order to get whole canyon aerial view.”

17th Place, Amateur - Nature. Arctic Henge. North of Iceland
17th Place, Amateur - Nature. Arctic Henge. North of Iceland

Amateur Photographer of the Year was awarded to Dubai-based photographer Florian Kriechbaumer. One of Kriechbaumer’s celebrated shots captures a large elephant family moving across an open plain in the morning light to find water.

“With a bit of patience you can photograph their amazing formations as they walk in line, and if you’re brave enough you might be able to do so from the ground for that extra special perspective,” Kriechbaumer said. “The experience of observing the behavior of these magnificent creatures and how it reflects their social ties and emotions has been very impactful for me, and their plight for survival in a world that continues to hunt them for ivory is a topic that deserves more attention.”

Take a look through our gallery at more handpicked highlights from this years stunning competition winners.

Source: The Pano Awards

View gallery - 24 images

Tags

PhotographyPhotographersDrone photographyAwardsCompetition
No comments
Rich Haridy
Rich Haridy
Rich has written for a number of online and print publications over the last decade while also acting as film critic for several radio broadcasters and podcasts. His interests focus on psychedelic science, new media, and science oddities. Rich completed his Masters degree in the Arts back in 2013 before joining New Atlas in 2016.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!