Porise quick-draw camera strap caters to cycling shooters

Although many photographers like to stop and snap photos while cycling, they don't want their valuable DSLR to be swinging back and forth as they ride. The Porise camera strap was created with just such folks in mind.

Manufactured by Japanese bicycle gear retailer Geek Trade, the Porise was inspired by the similar Makers in Motion Camera Strap. The latter was successfully Kickstarted a couple of years ago, but it was only offered as a limited-run item – in other words, it's no longer available, although Makers in Motion is inviting queries to see if a second batch is merited.

Its name an amalgamation of the words "Polaris" and "Rise," the Porise is designed for use with a wide variety of DSLRs and other cameras. When the user is riding, that camera sits firmly in place against their lower back, secured at three locations: its two neck strap attachment points (at either side), and its threaded tripod hole on the bottom.

The Porise should retail for $45.90 Geek Trade

Once the user stops to use the camera, they just open a quick-release buckle on their chest, then swing the camera around from the back to the front. When they're done, they simply swing the camera back again, and reengage the buckle. The whole process is definitely quicker than pulling a camera out of a backpack, which would first have to be removed.

According to Geek Trade, the Porise is fully washable, and tips the scales at 86 g (3 oz). It's currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, where a pledge of 4,990 yen (about US$38) will get you one – assuming it reaches production, that is. The planned retail price is $45.90.

You can see it in use, in the video below.

PORISE : The Cycling Camera Strap for All Cyclists

Source: Kickstarter

