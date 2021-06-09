© 2021 New Atlas
Celebrating the surreal in the 2021 Creative Photo Awards

By Rich Haridy
June 08, 2021
Commended, Open. 'Elks on the Mountain Top'. Changbai Mountain, Jilin Province, China
Commended, Architecture. 'Basic Geometry'
Commended, Open. 'She ain't heavy, she's my sister'
Commended, Nature/Landscape. 'Plenty of starlings'. Frisian, The Netherlands
Runner Up, Architecture. 'Insomnia'. Paris, France
Winner, Animals/Pets. 'Priceless'.
Winner, Architecture. 'Eternit'. Eternit boards were cement mixed with asbestos and became very popular, particularly along the coast. In Norway it was banned in 1978 but there are still eternit board houses spread around the country
Winner, Nature/Landscape. 'Palm Grove'. Egypt, Nile River
Winner, Abstract. 'The Fork #28'
Commended, Nature/Landscape. 'Magnificence of Desert III'. Khara Desert, Isfahan, Iran
Commended, Animals/Pets. 'Coco'
Highly Commended, Conceptual. 'Lord Kumulus and the Journey to the Blue Moon'. The airship is made out of the medieval houses in the City of Hameln. The landscape is near Greifswald, by the German Baltic Sea
Commended, Open. 'L'Ultimo Tiro'. Cervia, Italy
Winner, Music. 'The Sound of Solitude'. Havana, Cuba
Runner Up, Animals/Pets. 'Chameleon in the Bedroom'. Blue panther chameleon camouflaged in a bedroom against a blue vintage floral wallpaper background. Shot on Hassleblad H5x with mixed lighting
Commended, Architecture. 'Golden Hour'. New York
Highly Commended, Abstract. 'Drying Colorful Clothes'. Rajshahi, Bangladesh
Commended, Open. 'Elks on the Mountain Top'. Changbai Mountain, Jilin Province, China
Commended, Nature/Landscape. 'Storm in Coming'. Monument Valley, Arizona
Commended, Open. 'Plastic "Wave" #3'. This ongoing series is a visual commentary on the effects of human behavior on our oceans and seas
Commended, Animals/Pets. 'Puffer fish'. Diaphonization is the art of staining the bones and cartilages of animals with special dyes (alcian blue and alizarin red the common ones) and then using enzymes(pepsin) to digest the rest of the tissues so it becomes almost transparent. 212 shots stacked as macro
Overall Winner. 'The Lake'. Lake Urmia, the largest lake in the Middle East and the sixth-largest saltwater lake on Earth, is located between the provinces of East Azerbaijan and West Azerbaijan
The 2021 Siena Creative Photo Awards proudly sits at the inventive and experimental end of the photography competition spectrum. This year’s winning selections showcase evocative visions spanning plastic waves, chic chameleons, and freaky forks.

While many photo contests urge entrants to deploy as little digital manipulation as possible, the Siena Creative Photo Awards accepts all kinds of imagery. Any post-production technique is allowed and, as the rules state, “only the final effect counts.”

Highly Commended, Conceptual. 'Lord Kumulus and the Journey to the Blue Moon'. The airship is made out of the medieval houses in the City of Hameln. The landscape is near Greifswald, by the German Baltic Sea
Some entries jump headfirst into digital collage territory, such as Matthias Jung’s surreal steampunk airship made out of medieval houses. But others display little to no digital tinkering, instead focusing on creative compositions, like Eric Politzer’s serene shot of a lone cellist playing in a dilapidated movie house in Havana.

Overall Winner. 'The Lake'. Lake Urmia, the largest lake in the Middle East and the sixth-largest saltwater lake on Earth, is located between the provinces of East Azerbaijan and West Azerbaijan
The top prize in the 2021 competition went to Iranian photographer Masoud Mirzaei. Taken at Lake Uremia, the largest lake in the Middle East, the gorgeous image presents a spellbinding, almost painterly composition.

Other highlights from this year’s competition include a fascinating shot of a wave subtly manipulated to resemble the texture of a dark plastic bag, an instantly iconic silhouette of an elk atop a mountain, and an amusing shot of a chameleon trying to camouflage itself against a floral wallpaper.

Commended, Open. 'Plastic "Wave" #3'. This ongoing series is a visual commentary on the effects of human behavior on our oceans and seas
The Creative Photo Awards contest is one arm of the larger Siena International Photo Awards. This rapidly growing photo contest also features a dedicated drone photography competition.

Take a look through our gallery at more highlights from this year’s Creative Photo Awards.

Source: Creative Photo Awards

