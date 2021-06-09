Celebrating the surreal in the 2021 Creative Photo Awards
The 2021 Siena Creative Photo Awards proudly sits at the inventive and experimental end of the photography competition spectrum. This year’s winning selections showcase evocative visions spanning plastic waves, chic chameleons, and freaky forks.
While many photo contests urge entrants to deploy as little digital manipulation as possible, the Siena Creative Photo Awards accepts all kinds of imagery. Any post-production technique is allowed and, as the rules state, “only the final effect counts.”
Some entries jump headfirst into digital collage territory, such as Matthias Jung’s surreal steampunk airship made out of medieval houses. But others display little to no digital tinkering, instead focusing on creative compositions, like Eric Politzer’s serene shot of a lone cellist playing in a dilapidated movie house in Havana.
The top prize in the 2021 competition went to Iranian photographer Masoud Mirzaei. Taken at Lake Uremia, the largest lake in the Middle East, the gorgeous image presents a spellbinding, almost painterly composition.
Other highlights from this year’s competition include a fascinating shot of a wave subtly manipulated to resemble the texture of a dark plastic bag, an instantly iconic silhouette of an elk atop a mountain, and an amusing shot of a chameleon trying to camouflage itself against a floral wallpaper.
The Creative Photo Awards contest is one arm of the larger Siena International Photo Awards. This rapidly growing photo contest also features a dedicated drone photography competition.
Take a look through our gallery at more highlights from this year’s Creative Photo Awards.
Source: Creative Photo Awards
