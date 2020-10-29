Astonishing snaps from the 2020 Siena International Photo Awards

In its sixth year the Siena International Photo Awards continues to impress with a captivating array of celebrated shots, from astonishing images of fire and lightning highlighting the power of nature, to some sublime perspectives on life in lockdown.

“A few years ago we started this adventure in order to bind a uniquely beautiful and historic city like Siena with a photo festival and contest: the Siena International Photo Awards,” says competition founder Luca Venturi. “In these six years our project has become, year by year, a highly anticipated event appreciated worldwide”.

The contest covers most of the usual photography competition categories, including architecture, nature, animals and sport. A one-off themed category is also offered every year, and this time around it unsurprisingly focuses on Life in Lockdown during the global pandemic.

Experienced underwater photographer Greg Lecoeur took the overall Photographer of the Year prize with a shot titled Frozen Mobile Home. Captured in Antarctica, the beautiful snap offers a peek at the underwater habitats surrounding massive icebergs. A family of crabeater seals are seen sheltering amongst the massive pack ice.

Photo of the Year. 'Frozen Mobile Home', Crabeater seals, Antarctica Greg Lecoeur

Another mind bending undersea highlight took the top prize in the Beauty of Nature category. Tobias Friedrich’s spectacularly surreal image features a tiny diver in the distance underneath a massive iceberg in sub-zero Greenland waters. Second place in the nature category is another incredible lightning shot from Francisco Negroni capturing the clash between a volcanic eruption and a massive storefront.

1st Place, The Beauty of Nature. 'Sub Zero', night diving at a temperature of minus two degrees Celsius in Eastern Greenland, swimming among icebergs under the ice of a fjord. Tobias Friedrich

Other highlights include a disorientating look at burning embers streaming off a tree during a fire in California; a lone ice climber tackling the last remaining glacial ice on the crater of Mount Kilimanjaro; and a rare glimpse of two large mobula rays flying out of the ocean in the Sea of Cortez.

Take a look at our gallery of highlights from this year’s strong competition, and check out our previous highlights from the 2019 and 2018 contests.

Source: SIPA