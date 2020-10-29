© 2020 New Atlas
Astonishing snaps from the 2020 Siena International Photo Awards

By Rich Haridy
October 28, 2020
2nd Place, The Beauty of Nature. 'El Cordón Caulle II', a dirty storm that occurred during the furious eruption of the Cordon Caulle, located in the region of the Rivers, Chile.
Remarkable Artwork, Journeys & Adventures. 'Cave Fishing', a father and his son are trying to catch fish inside a cave in South Vietnam during the monsoon season
Remarkable Artwork, The Beauty of Nature. 'TIM BURTON AUTUMN', the wicker stems of Cañamares Cuenca
Honorable Mention, Under 20. 'Curiosity', a young baboon looks through a porthole in a photographic hide
1st Place, Animals in their Environment. 'Night Hunter', The Great Grey Owl
Remarkable Artwork, Street Photography. 'Vacant', Toyko
1st Place, The Beauty of Nature. 'Sub Zero', night diving at a temperature of minus two degrees Celsius in Eastern Greenland, swimming among icebergs under the ice of a fjord.
Remarkable Artwork, Architecture and Urban Spaces. 'la Cattedrale', the majestic interior of a cooling tower of a geothermal power plant, whilst maintenance operations were carried out during plant shutdown.
2nd Place, The Beauty of Nature. 'El Cordón Caulle II', a dirty storm that occurred during the furious eruption of the Cordon Caulle, located in the region of the Rivers, Chile.
Photo of the Year. 'Frozen Mobile Home', Crabeater seals, Antarctica
Remarkable Artwork, Animals in their Environment. 'Colorful Night', Framed by the glow of street and car lights along Kuwait city, two Arabian red fox cubs explore the night just outside their den
3rd Place, Sport in Action. 'Synchro Start', Yeomju Gymnasium, Gwangju, South Korea
Honorable Mention, The Beauty of Nature. 'Burning Tree', sparks fly through the air as strong winds blow through the branches of an oak tree and light up the sky at the Kincade fire in Sonoma County.
1st Place, Under 20. 'Utopia', Ethiopia
Remarkable Artwork, The Beauty of Nature. 'Dandelion', Kiskunsag National Park (Hungary)
1st Place, Architecture and Urban Spaces. 'Home Alone', Only a single apartment's windows are lit in Tsing Yi district, a densely populated area of Hong Kong, right before sunset.
Remarkable Artwork, Architecture and Urban Design. 'City light', during a night storm, the lights of the skyscrapers of a Chinese metropolis seem to disappear at the presence of the imposing illumination of the sky radiated by a lightning.
Honorable Mention, Under 20. 'The Horse', Varanasi (India)
Honorable Mention, The Beauty of Nature. 'Weather Vacuum', this storm raced across Kansas at 60 mph
2nd Place, Sport in Action. 'Desert Ice', professional ice climber Will Gadd climbing on the remaining glacial ice on the crater of Mount Kilimanjaro
Honorable Mention, Animals in their Environment. 'When Rays Fly', A large group of Mobula Rays in the Sea of ​​Cortez
In its sixth year the Siena International Photo Awards continues to impress with a captivating array of celebrated shots, from astonishing images of fire and lightning highlighting the power of nature, to some sublime perspectives on life in lockdown.

“A few years ago we started this adventure in order to bind a uniquely beautiful and historic city like Siena with a photo festival and contest: the Siena International Photo Awards,” says competition founder Luca Venturi. “In these six years our project has become, year by year, a highly anticipated event appreciated worldwide”.

The contest covers most of the usual photography competition categories, including architecture, nature, animals and sport. A one-off themed category is also offered every year, and this time around it unsurprisingly focuses on Life in Lockdown during the global pandemic.

Experienced underwater photographer Greg Lecoeur took the overall Photographer of the Year prize with a shot titled Frozen Mobile Home. Captured in Antarctica, the beautiful snap offers a peek at the underwater habitats surrounding massive icebergs. A family of crabeater seals are seen sheltering amongst the massive pack ice.

Photo of the Year. 'Frozen Mobile Home', Crabeater seals, Antarctica
Another mind bending undersea highlight took the top prize in the Beauty of Nature category. Tobias Friedrich’s spectacularly surreal image features a tiny diver in the distance underneath a massive iceberg in sub-zero Greenland waters. Second place in the nature category is another incredible lightning shot from Francisco Negroni capturing the clash between a volcanic eruption and a massive storefront.

1st Place, The Beauty of Nature. 'Sub Zero', night diving at a temperature of minus two degrees Celsius in Eastern Greenland, swimming among icebergs under the ice of a fjord.
Other highlights include a disorientating look at burning embers streaming off a tree during a fire in California; a lone ice climber tackling the last remaining glacial ice on the crater of Mount Kilimanjaro; and a rare glimpse of two large mobula rays flying out of the ocean in the Sea of Cortez.

Take a look at our gallery of highlights from this year’s strong competition, and check out our previous highlights from the 2019 and 2018 contests.

Source: SIPA

