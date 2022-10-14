Sony makes vlogging easier and cheaper with ZV-1F camera

Sony is lowering the price of entry to its line of vlogging cameras with the introduction of the ZV-1F, which comes with the same 20.1-MP sensor as 2020's ZV-1, but sports a fixed lens instead of the older model's zoom.

"We’re thrilled to add the new ZV-1F to our very popular ZV camera lineup," said Sony's VP of Imaging Solutions, Yang Cheng. "With the rise of vertical video and new platforms that make it easier than ever to become a content creator, the ZV-1F is an all-in-one camera solution that delivers superior quality with easy-to-use features and wireless sharing. This is the perfect solution for content creators looking to improve their video quality."

This is third ZV camera but the second to sport a 1-inch-type (13.2 x 8.8-mm) Exmor RS CMOS image sensor (last year's ZV-E10 model featured a 24.2-MP APS-C sensor). The lower price tag does mean some sacrifices have been made.

First up, the ZV-1F features a Zeiss F2.0 prime lens with a 94-degree wide angle view rather than the 24-70-mm (equiv) zoom glass, while offering 2x Clear Image zoom (a kind of supercharged digital zoom) for full-res stills, though that drops to 1.5x for 4K/30p video.

The ZV-1F weighs in at just 9.1 ounces with a battery and memory card installed, or 8.1 oz without Sony

Light sensitivity takes a hit too, at ISO125 - 6,400 (which can extend down to ISO80 for still images), and in place of the ZV-1's hybrid AF is the somewhat less-capable contrast-detection autofocus, with object tracking and face/eye detection cooked in – plus a setting to give showcased products center stage.

Framing up is undertaken using a 3-inch, 921,600-dot vari-angle LCD touch panel, which comes with the promise of easier operation courtesy of Sony's latest interface. The camera lacks RAW image capabilities, but includes a handy background defocus feature for beautiful bokeh in stills or video, as well as a skin smoothing effect and a bunch of creative presets to help vloggers get the look they're after.

Around back is a 3-inch articulating touchscreen monitor for controlling the vlog shoot Sony

The new addition has about the same body size as the earlier camera, and sports a 3-capsule directional microphone wearing fluffy wind shielding, but it weighs in over an ounce lighter at a body-only 8.1 oz (229 g). Wireless data transfer over built-in Wi-Fi and sharing to socials via the new Image Edge Mobile Plus app, and the camera can also serve as a webcam when cabled over USB.

The ZV-1F will be available from October 25 in black or white for US$499.99. The video below has more.

Introducing vlog camera ZV-1F | Sony

