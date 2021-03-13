© 2021 New Atlas
Into the wild with the World Nature Photography Award winners

By Rich Haridy
March 13, 2021
Grand Prize Winner, Gold - Animals in their Habitat. 'The World Is Going Upside Down'. Bornean orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus), Tanjung Puting National Park, Borneo
Silver - Animals in their Habitat. 'Fox'. Red fox (Vulpes vulpes), Bohemian Forest, Czech Republic
Bronze - Animals in their habitat. 'Survival of the fittest'. Male kongoni. Murchison Falls National Park, Uganda
Gold - Behavior, Mammals. 'Lion Fight'. Serengeti, Tanzania
Silver - Behavior, Mammals. 'Muddy Rhino'. White rhino bull. Madikwe Game Reserve, South Africa
Bronze - Behavior, Mammals. 'The Play Fight'. Sub-adult tiger cubs. Dhikala Corbett Tiger Reserve, India
Gold - Animal Portraits. Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, India
Bronze - Animal Portraits. 'The Inside Joke'. Eurasian red squirrel. Espelo, the Netherlands
Gold - Behavior, Birds. 'Flying Saucer'. Great horned owl. High River, Alberta, Canada
Silver - Behavior, Birds. 'Sedge Wren Splits'. Cape Pembroke, Stanley, Falkland Islands
Gold - Black and White. 'Long Live the King'. Ulysses, one of the last remaining great tuskers. Kenya
Silver - Black and White. Whitebark Pine, Three Sisters Wilderness, Oregon
Silver - People and Nature. 'We're Gonna Need a Bigger Boat'. Northern giant petrel. Ningaloo Reef, Australia
Gold - Landscapes and Environments. 'Spirit of the Ice'. Mount Cavallazza, Paneveggio-Pale San Martino Natural Park, Italy
Silver - Landscapes and Environments. 'Before the Storm'. Coast of El Pris, northern Tenerife. El Pris, Tenerife, Canary Island
Bronze - Landscapes and Environments. 'Morning Solitude'. Sunrise at Green River Lake. Green River Lake in Wyoming, USA
Gold - Plants and Fungi. 'Mist at the Swamp'. Bald cypress (AKA swamp cypress). East Texas, USA
Bronze - Plants and Fungi. 'The Last Leaves'. Gutai Mountains, Maramures, Romania
Silver - Nature Art. 'Burnt Place'. Surrey, UK
Gold - Behavior, Invertebrates. 'Heart Wheel'. Damselflies. Gardens by the Bay, Singapore
Gold - Behavior, Amphibians and Reptiles. 'The Kiss'. Two European common brown frogs. Aveto Regional Natural Park, Italy
Bronze - Behavior, Amphibians and Reptiles. 'Burps'. Green crested lizard (Bronchocela Cristatella). Windsor Nature Park, Singapore
The inaugural World Nature Photography Awards has delivered a strong collection of images showcasing the breadth of the planet’s natural wonders. From unusual animal perspectives to spectacular landscapes, here is a selection of highlights.

“We’ve been thrilled with the quality of work that was entered into the awards,” says Adrian Dinsdale, the competition’s co-founder. “It was such a privilege to see the competition’s philosophy come to life – our photographers really are shining a spotlight on the wonders of the natural world in a way that reminds us to do everything we can to protect the future of our planet.”

As well as celebrating the art of nature photography, the competition was also founded to support climate change charities. All profits generated by the competition in 2021 go to a pair of organizations working to improve the future of the planet.

“In 2021, we will continue to support two climate change charities that are working hard to make a difference to the future of the planet,” the competition’s website states. “They are the Clean Air Task Force and Coalition for Rainforest Nations. In addition, we’re working with Ecologi to plant a tree every time someone enters the competition.”

This year’s grand prize went to Canadian photographer Thomas Vijayan. His winning image (top of page) presents a commonly photographed orangutan from an incredibly unique and disorientating perspective.

“I had this frame in my mind so firstly, so to get this shot, I firstly selected a tree that was in the water so that I can get a good reflection of the sky which can make the image look upside down, then I climbed up on the tree and waited for hours,” explains Vijayan. “This is a regular path for the orangutans to cross to another small island so I was sure to get this frame if I wait patiently. Hence I waited and waited for long and finally, I got this beautiful frame.”

Another highlight is Singapore photographer Tze Siong Tan’s impressive snap capturing the strange mating ritual of damselflies. Winning the Behavior, Invertebrates category, this compelling composition offers a rare insight into the unique behavior.

“Dragonfly and damselfly sex is a very conspicuous event, easily recognized by the heart-shaped "wheel" formation of mating pairs,” explains Tze Siong Tan. “I was lucky to encounter several pairs during a morning walk. I approached quietly to avoid scaring the pair away; and positioned my equipment carefully to get both damselflies in the same plane.”

Entries for the next World Nature Photography Awards are open now. The only major condition of entry is images cannot feature restrained or captive animals.

Take a look through the gallery at more highlights from this wonderful photography competition.

Source: WNPA

