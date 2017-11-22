Designer brands and student inventors from the Arab region and around the world gathered in Dubai for the city's design week(Credit: Nick Lavars/New Atlas)

Now in its third year, Dubai Design Week is an annual cultural event that plays host to a growing collection of exhibits, activities and installations from the Middle East and around the world. New Atlas was on the ground last week to check out this wonderful world of emerging and elegant design.







Set in the trendy Dubai Design District across the water from the city's pointy skyline, Dubai Design Week is spread across a cluster of sharp, glassy buildings that house workshops, exhibitions and talks from the likes of celebrated Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye.

The Iconic City installation celebrates the creative cities of the world, with this year's offering highlighting Casablanca of Morocco through a collection of stunning photographs and short films, along with old newspaper clippings and other artifacts.

Ikea's "Let's Play For Change" exhibit asks kids of all ages to let games, illusions and mirrored rooms spark their imaginations, and the Super Design Market offers homewares and gifts from a blend of local and international creators.

Quirky installations fill the walkways between the buildings, like the collection of black balloons that bobble to represent the booming desert cities of the Middle East. The largest, and probably most peculiar, is ABWAB, which is an exhibition pavilion crafted from recovered bedsprings that showcases works of talented designers from the region.

Set apart from main thoroughfares are the two larger exhibits, the Global Grad Show and Downtown Design, a trade show where you'll find global brands presenting their latest luxury furniture, kitchens, lights and other bits and pieces.