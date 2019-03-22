The Yokosuka MXY7 Ohka was another Kamikaze aircraft, this time in the form of a flying bomb that could be launched from under the wing of a larger bomber. The Ohka would be released, and the hapless pilot would guide it toward its target. As it approached, the pilot could fire off three tail rockets to accelerate to speeds over 620 mph for impact, making them extremely difficult to stop if they were headed for your ship. Why the twin cabin? This is a catapult-launched training version used to give Kamikaze pilots a bit of experience before their first and final solo flight. (Credit: <a href="http://4theriders.com" rel="nofollow">4theriders.com</a>/New Atlas)