And at an early bird price of just US$325 a pop on Indiegogo (regular pricing is expected to be US$700), it has already proven incredibly popular. It's certainly one of the most fully-featured pico projectors we've come across, at an outstanding price point. The Piqo team was hoping to raise US$10,000, and it's currently sitting on nearly three quarters of a million dollars worth of sales, with just under a month of crowdfunding yet to go. Deliveries are slated to begin in March 2019 if all goes to plan.