In cases where it's not immediately obvious which illness is afflicting a plant, samples taken from that plant are often analyzed to see which disease-causing organism's DNA is present. Before that DNA can be identified, though, it first has to be isolated from the sample material, typically via a multi-step process known as CTAB (cetyltrimethylammonium bromide) extraction. Performed in a lab, this involves grinding plant tissue, adding organic solvents, and placing the mixture in a centrifuge – it also takes three to four hours to carry out.