PlayShifu calls Plugo an augmented reality (AR) gaming system, but we're not sure the label applies. True AR involves virtual characters or visuals superimposed over the real world, usually viewed through a camera or a smartphone. In the world of toys, that tech has been applied in the past to things like jigsaw puzzles and storybooks. Instead, Plugo seems to fit the trend of playing video games using physical toys – think Hot Wheels MindRacers, Honeybot, the PlayTable or even Nintendo Labo. Not that that makes the toys any less valid – it just seems to be a case of marketing hype jumping onboard an established buzzword.