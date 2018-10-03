If you like to store as many as your games locally as you can rather than re-downloading titles as you play them, you may find your PlayStation 4 is short on space, particularly if its an older model. It's possible to upgrade the hard drive of any PS4 with a 2.5-inch laptop drive. If you're willing to fork out for a solid-state drive you should find load times come down, if only marginally, but by far the best (and cost-effective) reason to upgrade is to increase your storage. Just make sure you research the make and model of your drive to make sure you're picking a good one. Do note that external USB storage is also an option.