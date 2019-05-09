If I was a cynical man, I'd say I want a bit more from my convertible roof if it's going to take the price of my car from US$148,000 up closer to $275k. But hey, Porsche only needs to find 1,948 buyers – a number chosen to commemorate the 1948 356 "No. 1" roadster that kicked off Porsche's sportscar business. And those 1,948 drivers can leave their tops down all day if they like, hanging their arms out the side to show off the specially designed companion watches they shelled out about 11 grand more for.