The sharply banked carousel of the Nürburgring known as the "Carraciola-Karussell" is another of the bends to feature on the Leipzig circuit. Deep concentration is the only defence against the exaggerated banking of this bend with its 180-degree hairpin and 33-degree gradient. "You have to find just the right entry point then you can basically 'fall' down this bend – it really is steep," says Tilke. Choosing the right line and speed is important as you exit the bend. The g-force in the final third is vigorous. If you are going too fast at this point you have no chance (Credit: Porsche)