One example of where archaeology is spreading much-needed light is on the diet of the English common folk (often erroneously called peasants) of medieval times. While we have cookbooks, accounts, and pictures that tell us what the nobles and the wealthy dined on, and we even know a lot about how townsfolk ate thanks to laws passed to make sure food merchants weren't bilking the public or that the streets weren't clogged with livestock running free, what the majority of people who lived in farming hamlets and villages ate is still a bit of a mystery. What little is recorded indicates that they ate meat, fish, various dairy products, fruit, and vegetables, but there is very little or no direct evidence beyond some pollen traces and cooked bones.