Based on a model of raising native Macrobrachium vollenhovenii prawns at "profit-maximizing densities" in sub-Saharan waterways, it was determined that such aquaculture would substantially reduce parasite loads – in fact, it could do so by approximately as much as the current large-scale administration of schistosomiasis-fighting drugs already does. Looking farther down the road, a combination of aquaculture and drug treatment could conceivably reduce parasite loads to almost zero within 10 years.