The previous record holder for the most expensive Japanese bike was this Honda 1962-63 CR72 250cc production race bike. They never achieved much success on the track, a distinct contrast to the CR93 125cc racing machines of the same era which were the first bikes to begin making a name for Honda at a grass-roots level. The rationale behind this model selling for such an astonishing amount is unclear as there weren't many examples at the dealerships and only a handful made it onto the streets. The 250cc DOHC engines featured a mish-mash of alloy and magnesium parts and there were multiple frame types. Rumours suggest this example went home to Japan after the sale