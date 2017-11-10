Back in 2015, Prynt launched its first modular add-on unit designed to turn your smartphone into something akin to a Polaroid instant camera. The first design was a little bulky and the company quickly followed up with the Prynt Pocket, a stylish new iteration that was less than half the size of the original. Initially only offered for the iPhone, the Prynt Pocket for Android has now been developed (excuse the pun).







We reviewed the iPhone iteration of the Prynt Pocket a couple of months ago and found it to be a pretty nifty little gadget that does exactly what it says on the box. The Android iteration seems largely the same to the iPhone version, with both allowing phones to dock directly into the unit.

One potential hitch for some is the fact that the company has gone with a USB-C connection. While this helps future-proof the device moving forward, it also means the majority of people with anything less than a super current Android phone will be left a little frustrated. However, the older, and larger, original model still works for other Android phones, so all is not lost.



Like the other models, the Prynt Pocket for Android uses sticker paper and can print around 20 photos per charge. Because the device uses ZINK ink-free thermal printing technology, you have to use the proprietary printing paper from the company. It's a mildly frustrating limitation, but probably no more frustrating than if the device had incorporated a specifically designed ink system.



One of the more novel features of the Prynt system is its incorporation of augmented reality. Using the system's app, you simply make a short video from which a still image is generated and printed. When the printed photo is then viewed through the app it comes alive with the moving video. It's a fun feature that will probably be amusing to try once and then be swiftly forgotten.

Ultimately, the Prynt is about producing instant Polaroid-style sticker photos from your smartphone, and on that front it delivers. At a decent price point too. The Prynt Pocket for Android is currently being launched through Kickstarter with an early bird price of US$119. Delivery is estimated for April 2018, which seems conservative considering the company has already manufactured several different models, but its better to be safe than sorry.