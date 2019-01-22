The Prylobite is rooted in the simple and traditional friction folder knife design, which does away with springs and locking mechanisms and relies on friction within the pivot mechanism to hold the blade in place. These kinds of knives can typically be swiveled between open and closed positions with a single hand via an extension on the back of the blade known as a tang, and Pangea Designs has seen fit to equip this part of the device with a few of extra functions.