As busy as the small town of Quartzite was (so small that there is only one stop light on that side of town where the show is centralized), traffic was still flowing. We drove just one mile east from the RV Show, passing numerous vendors, eateries, and RV parks before we found an entrance to hundreds of miles of open BLM land where we were free to camp. Even with so many RVs already camped, it never felt crowded. There's so much available space out there, and the few neighbors that we talked to in our immediate vicinity were all very warm, welcoming, and friendly. They all shared one unique thing in common: they'd been coming to Quartzite every January for 15+ years.