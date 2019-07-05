Its tuned-up Ford EcoBoost engine, making 350 hp and 320 lb-ft (434 Nm) of torque, handles acceleration, taking the Rapture from standstill to 60 mph (98 km/h) in three seconds flat, and to 100 mph (161 km/h) in 8.4 seconds, on the way to a limited top speed of 165 mph (266 km/h), which is probably more than fast enough for an open-top with no windshield. You will eat more bugs than a Harley rider in this thing, and no hairstyle that's not set in concrete will survive a motorway blast.