In about five billion years' time, the Sun will grow into a red giant, probably swallowing the Earth and putting an end to any and all life that's still kicking then. As this material is shed off, the Sun itself will become a small, dim, white dwarf star, and the Earth will be blasted into a dead core of a planet. But according to a new study, any aliens out there might still be able to pick up radio waves from this planetary core – for up to a billion years.