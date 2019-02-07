Like a standard drop-down tailgate, Ram's new option features dampened resistance for a smooth drop to open, and an easy lift to close. It can also split to open sideways, with the left side swinging about 60 percent of the tailgate to the driver's side of the truck, and the right side opening the other 40 to the passenger's side. This 60/40 split opening allows the sides to open independently or together in that 88-degree side swing.