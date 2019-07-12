To get the business rolling, Jobs approached The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California (one of the first personal computer stores in the world), however, the owner, Paul Terrell, wanted something different. He saw a market for the Apple-1 beyond the hobbyist community, so he told the two Steves that he'd take 50 Apple-1s, but only if they came fully assembled. In those days fully assembled was a loose term. The Apple-1 didn't even have an enclosure (or a monitor and keyboard), but it also didn't require any soldering, and that was enough to change everything.