The entryway is plenty spacious, but it isn't mere empty space. Prior to the door opening, the lounge chair – by all indications, the #1 VIP seat – slides to the door from its driving position at the front of the vehicle. The #1 passenger can plop down immediately and rotate and slide back into place, watching as the clearly 2nd class #2 and 3 passengers seat themselves on the rear bench. The trunk area takes care of luggage with a slide-out drawer system.