We owe our vision to an array of photoreceptor cells on our retinas, which respond to light and send the signals to the brain to interpret what we're seeing. But being neurons these cells won't regenerate on their own, so if they're damaged, that's it. At least, that's how it works in mammals – scientists have found that other animals like the zebrafish can convert structural cells called Müller glia into new, functioning photoreceptors to restore their vision. The new study has now shown how this could be done in mammals.