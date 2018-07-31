MeiliAudio's isn't the most comprehensive product line we've ever seen just yet, with just three designs. currently available. This includes the st-80, an elegant, floating console that, according to Mazin, can be built and delivered in around two weeks. This 200-watt unit features a passive radiator bass system, measures 119 x 16 x 17 in (302 x 41 x 43 cm) and is designed to be mounted on a wall.