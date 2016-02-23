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Automotive

Rimac's 1088-hp Concept_One hypercar is finally more than a concept

By Scott Collie
February 23, 2016
Rimac's 1088-hp Concept_One hypercar is finally more than a concept
The Concept_One has been through four phases of development, but it's finally ready for limited run production
The Concept_One has been through four phases of development, but it's finally ready for limited run production
View 23 Images
The Concept_One is the brainchild of Croatian designer Mate Rimac
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The Concept_One is the brainchild of Croatian designer Mate Rimac
The Concept_One's drivetrain is based around four permanent magnet motors
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The Concept_One's drivetrain is based around four permanent magnet motors
With a top speed of 355 km/h, the Concept_One certainly has earned it's tag as an all-electric hypercar
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With a top speed of 355 km/h, the Concept_One certainly has earned it's tag as an all-electric hypercar
The electric motors allow for precise torque vectoring and immense braking
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The electric motors allow for precise torque vectoring and immense braking
The Concept_One has been through four phases of development, but it's finally ready for limited run production
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The Concept_One has been through four phases of development, but it's finally ready for limited run production
An F1-style dual clutch transmission is attached to the rear axle, while the front motors are single speed
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An F1-style dual clutch transmission is attached to the rear axle, while the front motors are single speed
It might be quick, but the Concept_One's motors are small and shouldn't require too much maintenance
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It might be quick, but the Concept_One's motors are small and shouldn't require too much maintenance
Even the headlamps are crafted out of exotic material like carbon fiber
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Even the headlamps are crafted out of exotic material like carbon fiber
Owners are able to view where the power is coming from, and which wheel is doing most of the work through the dashboard screen
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Owners are able to view where the power is coming from, and which wheel is doing most of the work through the dashboard screen
To our eyes, the Concept_One has the looks to take it up to the hypercar establishment
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To our eyes, the Concept_One has the looks to take it up to the hypercar establishment
We're not sure about rear visibility, but owners needn't worry about being overtaken thanks to the motors' monstrous performance
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We're not sure about rear visibility, but owners needn't worry about being overtaken thanks to the motors' monstrous performance
Carbon ceramic disc brakes are fitted at each corner, and are backed up by a 400 kW regenerative braking system
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Carbon ceramic disc brakes are fitted at each corner, and are backed up by a 400 kW regenerative braking system
All the switches in the interior have been crafted from aluminum or carbon fiber
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All the switches in the interior have been crafted from aluminum or carbon fiber
The interior looks better in its current color scheme than it did when we saw its red and black setup a few years ago
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The interior looks better in its current color scheme than it did when we saw its red and black setup a few years ago
The car will pull 0.6 G thanks to its aggressive regenerative braking
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The car will pull 0.6 G thanks to its aggressive regenerative braking
The interior has the same beautiful look as the Pagani Zonda or Huyara's cabin, albeit with a more high tech feel
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The interior has the same beautiful look as the Pagani Zonda or Huyara's cabin, albeit with a more high tech feel
The Concept_One will be built in Croatia, where its founder was born
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The Concept_One will be built in Croatia, where its founder was born
The Concept_One has been through four phases of development, but it's finally ready for limited run production
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The Concept_One has been through four phases of development, but it's finally ready for limited run production
0-100 km/h takes just 2.6 seconds, but the car doesn't stop there. 0-200 takes only 6.2 seconds, and 0-300 km/h is dealt with in 14.2 seconds
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0-100 km/h takes just 2.6 seconds, but the car doesn't stop there. 0-200 takes only 6.2 seconds, and 0-300 km/h is dealt with in 14.2 seconds
There are hints of the Honda NSX in the design, but there's no denying the Concept_One looks fantastic
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There are hints of the Honda NSX in the design, but there's no denying the Concept_One looks fantastic
Everything about the Concept_One looks immaculately finished, from the badge to the carbon grille
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Everything about the Concept_One looks immaculately finished, from the badge to the carbon grille
Those huge carbon ceramic discs are required to hold the rampant Concept_One back at full tilt
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Those huge carbon ceramic discs are required to hold the rampant Concept_One back at full tilt
0-100 km/h takes just 2.6 seconds, but the car doesn't stop there. 0-200 takes only 6.2 seconds, and 0-300 km/h is dealt with in 14.2 seconds
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0-100 km/h takes just 2.6 seconds, but the car doesn't stop there. 0-200 takes only 6.2 seconds, and 0-300 km/h is dealt with in 14.2 seconds
View gallery - 23 images

When the Concept_One was first revealed back in 2011, the all-electric vehicle's spec sheet was hard to believe. Despite this, Rimac Automobili said it was aiming to deliver a limited production run in 2013, and even opened its order book in 2012. Better late than never, the Concept-One is not just a concept anymore, with Rimac set to unveil a production version of the car at the Geneva Motor Show next month.

Billed as the world's first all-electric hypercar, the Concept_One's spec sheet rivals that of the McLaren P1 and Ferrari LaFerrari. With a total of 800 kW (1088 hp) and 1,600 Nm (1,180 ft-lb) of torque distributed among four permanent magnet oil cooled motors, Rimac's first hypercar will silently shoot to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.6 seconds.

An F1-style dual clutch transmission is attached to the rear axle, while the front motors are single speed
An F1-style dual clutch transmission is attached to the rear axle, while the front motors are single speed

Unlike a more conventional fast electric car, the Rimac's acceleration doesn't relent there. It takes just 3.6 seconds to close the gap between 100 and 200 km/h (124 mph), and only 8 seconds to move between 200 and 300 km/h (188 mph).

These staggering acceleration figures are achievable thanks to a sophisticated torque vectoring system that takes advantage of the quick response afforded by electric motors to calculate the ideal amount of torque to be sent to each wheel. Labelled Rimac All Wheel Torque Vectoring (R-AWTV), the system uses inputs from sensors mounted on the suspension and chassis to manipulate the amount of power each wheel is receiving at a rate of one hundred times per second.

That means the character of the car can be altered quite dramatically by choosing an understeer biased drive mode, a neutral setup or a Ford Focus RS-style drift mode. Is it sacrilege to compare a multi-million dollar electric hypercar to a $40,000 Ford? Probably.

The Concept_One has been through four phases of development, but it's finally ready for limited run production
The Concept_One has been through four phases of development, but it's finally ready for limited run production

The other reason the Rimac is able to accelerate so fast off the line, but also keep going to its 355 km/h (221 mph) top speed are the gearboxes mounted to each motor. Unlike most electric cars, which put their power down through a single speed gearbox, each rear motor is attached to an F1-style two-speed gearbox that allows even better top-end performance from the ultra-torquey electric motors.

With acceleration figures like the ones the Concept_One can produce, it's reassuring to know Rimac hasn't skimped on the car's brakes. As well as the carbon-ceramic braking system at all four corners, the R-AWC system acts as an electric ABS system with up to 400 kW worth of regenerative braking power. That means the car can generate 0.6 G when being slowed by its regenerative braking system alone.

The extra degrees of adjustment afforded by individual electric motors also means the car can stop extremely well on uneven or wet surfaces, where each wheel is constantly being exposed to different grip levels.

Such incredible acceleration and deceleration will, as you'd expect, put huge strain on the battery system, which is why Rimac has developed a new 82 kWh pack in house. The system's 8,450 cells have been built to deliver 1 MW during acceleration, but also absorb 400 kW during braking to recover power via the regenerative braking system. Each cell is individually managed by a system developed in-house, and the battery is liquid cooled.

Owners are able to view where the power is coming from, and which wheel is doing most of the work through the dashboard screen
Owners are able to view where the power is coming from, and which wheel is doing most of the work through the dashboard screen

As well as offering up other worldly performance, Rimac is aiming to create a unique, luxurious experience for the eight lucky Concept_One owners. Most of the car's components are crafted out of one block of aluminum or raw carbon fiber.

What's more, the interior doesn't borrow components from any other manufacturer's parts bin, which should give it the right feel for a bespoke supercar. The car's infotainment system certainly promises to live up to that promise, allowing owners to view what the torque vectoring system is doing along with information from over 500 sensors around the car.

All of this sounds incredible to us, both because of the incredible performance potential and because it's fantastic to see a small company delivering on its promise to shake up the hypercar world.

We can't wait to have a closer look at the Geneva Motor Show next month. Rimac has told us that production is already underway, the price is €850,000 (about US$940,000) and no two vehicles will be exactly the same. Six cars have already been presold, and the first will be delivered to the customer after the show in Geneva.

Rimac's explainer of the car's torque vectoring system is below.

Source: Rimac

Rimac All Wheel Torque Vectoring

View gallery - 23 images

Tags

AutomotiveSupercarsElectric VehiclesRimac AutomobiliGeneva Motor Show 2015
1 comment
Scott Collie
Based in Melbourne, Australia, Scott grew up with a passion for cars and a love of writing. He now combines the two by covering all things automotive for New Atlas. When he’s got a spare moment, you can usually find him freezing himself silly in search of fresh powder to ski.

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1 comment
Stephen N Russell
Produce for rentals & for sales, Lisc to Tesla. Id drive this, awesome/