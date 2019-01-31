RMK isn't ready to release full details on the battery as yet, but the company will release this bike with "one of the largest available batteries in the motorcycle market, allowing a real-world range of 200-300 km (120-180 mi) depending on riding style and conditions." The battery will charge from 0-80 percent in two to three hours even if you're just using the onboard charger, and fast DC charging will also be available, but details and speeds for that are yet to be finalized.