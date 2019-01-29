The new robot is basically just a flexible PET tube, and it's powered by a 1.3 volt battery. Like its biological counterpart, it gets around on a hydraulic system – where plant tendrils move and flex thanks to intracellular fluid full of small particles, the robot is filled with a liquid containing ions. When the power is switched on, these ions are drawn to flexible electrodes built into the bottom, which causes the robot to contract. Switching the power off causes the fluid to spread back out, causing the tendril to expand again.