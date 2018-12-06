They may seem pretty boring and simple from our point of view, but plants are incredibly complex organisms that sense and react to their surroundings. They've been known to use animal-learning techniques to grow towards light, and human-like decision making when figuring out when to sprout. Their normal methods of getting around are pretty slow, so to give them a helping hand researchers at MIT Media Lab have now created "cyborg plants" that can control a robot base to drive themselves where they want to go.