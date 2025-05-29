© 2025 New Atlas
Robotics

Flying robot morphs in mid-air to land and roll on wheels

By Ben Coxworth
May 29, 2025
Flying robot morphs in mid-air to land and roll on wheels
A multiple exposure of the ATMO robot coming in for a landing
A multiple exposure of the ATMO robot coming in for a landing
View 5 Images
The M4 robot, ready to roll
1/5
The M4 robot, ready to roll
ATMO weighs 5.5 kg (12 lb) and measures 16 cm tall by 65 cm wide (6.3 by 25.6 in) in its aerial configuration (pictured here, on the ground)
2/5
ATMO weighs 5.5 kg (12 lb) and measures 16 cm tall by 65 cm wide (6.3 by 25.6 in) in its aerial configuration (pictured here, on the ground)
A multiple exposure of the ATMO robot coming in for a landing
3/5
A multiple exposure of the ATMO robot coming in for a landing
The researchers used smoke visualization to better understand the complex forces at play during the robot's midair transformation close to the ground
4/5
The researchers used smoke visualization to better understand the complex forces at play during the robot's midair transformation close to the ground
ATMO in ground mode
5/5
ATMO in ground mode
View gallery - 5 images

Imagine a robot that can transform between "flying drone" and "wheeled rover" configurations. It could potentially be quite useful, but only if it works in real-world conditions. The ATMO bot was designed to do just that, by performing its transformation in mid-air.

Its name an acronym for Aerially Transforming Morphobot, ATMO was created by a team of engineers at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech). The device builds upon the technology utilized in a previous Caltech robot, the M4 (Multi-Modal Mobility Morphobot).

That particular robot flew like a regular quadcopter drone when airborne, with its four shrouded propellers spread out horizontally. Once it landed, those props folded inward, until they sat at a downwards right angle relative to the rest of the robot's body. They then served as motorized wheels, with the shrouds forming the rubber-treaded rims.

The M4 robot, ready to roll
The M4 robot, ready to roll

While it's a clever design, it and others like it have one flaw. If there are rocks, tufts of grass or other protruding obstacles in the landing area, they may prevent the propellers from folding all the way. The solution to that problem is to have the robot land with its props/wheels already almost completely down.

That's where ATMO comes in.

Although each of its propellers still has its own motor for flight, just a single central motor is used to move a single joint that folds those props in (or out). The setup isn't as simple as it sounds, however.

ATMO weighs 5.5 kg (12 lb) and measures 16 cm tall by 65 cm wide (6.3 by 25.6 in) in its aerial configuration (pictured here, on the ground)
ATMO weighs 5.5 kg (12 lb) and measures 16 cm tall by 65 cm wide (6.3 by 25.6 in) in its aerial configuration (pictured here, on the ground)

As the propeller angle changes, and as the air pushed down by the props starts deflecting off the approaching ground, the flight characteristics of ATMO change accordingly. For this reason, the scientists had to develop a special algorithm that compensates for those changing variables by continuously adjusting the thrust delivered by each propeller.

As a result, the drone is able to perform stable "dynamic wheel landings" with its wheels/props already down. It can then zip off across the ground, with one belt drive on each side spinning up the wheels. Steering is managed via a differential that independently varies the speed of those drives.

ATMO in ground mode
ATMO in ground mode

"Here we introduce a dynamic system that hasn't been studied before," says Ioannis Mandralis, lead author of a paper on the study. "As soon as the robot starts morphing, you get different dynamic couplings – different forces interacting with one another. And the control system has to be able to respond quickly to all of that."

The paper was recently published in the journal Communications Engineering. You can see ATMO in mighty morphin' action, in the video below.

ATMO Robot Transforms in Midair for Ground Mobility

Source: Caltech

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

RoboticsCaltechQuadcopterTransformableFlight
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!