Figure's humanoid robots will take on your household chores this year

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
February 27, 2025
Figure is set to begin alpha testing in the home later in 2025
Figure's Helix AI brain enables robots to see and learn to do things in the world around them – and work in tandem
Figure is leveling up its humanoid robot business far more rapidly than any other robotics company I can think of right now. CEO Brett Adcock just announced it plans to begin alpha testing its robots in the home sometime in 2025 – that's two years ahead of schedule.

Adcock says the update to Figure's timeline is thanks to swift advancements in its Helix AI, which we heard about just last week. The Bay Area startup noted this AI brain was the first of its kind – a generalist Vision-Language-Action model, to be precise – to be integrated into a humanoid robot. The idea is to enable Figure bots to see what's happening around them, understand natural language, interact with the real world, and learn to do just about anything.

But that was last week. Yesterday, Figure said Helix had been updated to enable faster and more precise motion, so its bots could take on package handling and sorting tasks – a key capability that would make them useful in warehouses.

Helix Logistics

Figure had previously shown its robots performing household tasks in video clips – so today's news sounds like it's serious about sending them over to your place to help with chores soon.

It'll race against OpenAI-backed 1X, whose sad beige humanoid is destined for housework. The San Francisco-based firm showed its Neo Gamma robot cleaning, serving food, and carrying groceries in a video last week. However, it hasn't said when it expects to begin shipping robot helpers, only that it's close.

Also close on Figure's heels is Apptronik, which inked a deal with Google DeepMind last December to incorporate AI into robotic brains. Only yesterday, the Austin, Texas-based company announced its plans to put its Apollo robot to work manufacturing copies of itself on the assembly line. It too has home applications in mind, but those ambitions will likely be realized after it cracks warehouse and factory duties.

Source: Brett Adcock / X

Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

