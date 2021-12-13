Carbon fiber exoskeleton first to support two body regions

Last year, German Bionic revealed a fourth generation of its Cray X exoskeleton, keeping things light by employing a carbon fiber frame. Now the 5th generation has been announced, which is reported to be the first of its kind to support two body regions.

The company says that its exoskeleton platform already has a "strong track record" at companies like BMW, Ikea and DPD, and is looking to improve on that with the latest model.

The 5th-gen Cray X carries over the carbon fiber frame, IoT functionality and smart factory integration from its predecessor, but now comes with a more powerful battery, aimed at delivering more power to the user for longer. That 40-V battery can also be quickly swapped for a fresh one when it's low on juice, to keep the production line moving.

In addition to protecting the wearer's lower back, this new model offers active walking assist too – so workers get support while picking up loads of up to 66 lb (30 kg), taking them to where they need to be, and putting them down when they get there.

The 5th-generation Cray X exoskeleton is fully connected, compatible with smart factories, and includes an AI-based safety system that warns of incorrect lifting practices or poor posture German Bionic

An assistance system for new users has been built into the design, which displays hints and instructions on the integrated display to get them up and running quickly and safely, while an AI-based ergonomics early warning system alerts wearers about poor posture or incorrect lifting methods. And managers can monitor and log such things for Environmental and Social Governance reporting.

Finally, IP54 waterproofing makes for use outside in dry, wet or dusty conditions, opening up the platform to "construction sites, outdoor warehouses, or automotive workshops."

German Bionic hasn't revealed pricing for this latest iteration, but it is due to be demonstrated at CES 2022 in Las Vegas this coming January, ahead of worldwide availability in early 2022.

Source: German Bionic