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Robotics

Hopping, flying robot gets an all-terrain upgrade

By Maryna Holovnova
November 04, 2026
Hopping, flying robot gets an all-terrain upgrade
A close view of the Ropcopter robot's new flexible foot pad
A close view of the Ropcopter robot's new flexible foot pad
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A rendering of the planned commercial version of the Hopcopter, the Hop-1
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A rendering of the planned commercial version of the Hopcopter, the Hop-1
A close view of the Ropcopter robot's new flexible foot pad
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A close view of the Ropcopter robot's new flexible foot pad
From left – PhD student Jeeraphat (Owen) Kledkruemas (University of Toronto), Prof. Pakpong Chirarattananon (University of Toronto) and PhD student Song Li (City University of Hong Kong) with two versions of the Hopcopter, equipped with its new flexible foot pad
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From left – PhD student Jeeraphat (Owen) Kledkruemas (University of Toronto), Prof. Pakpong Chirarattananon (University of Toronto) and PhD student Song Li (City University of Hong Kong) with two versions of the Hopcopter, now equipped with its new flexible foot pad
Two versions of the Hopcopter
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Two versions of the Hopcopter
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When it comes to designing modern robots, various researchers are all trying to solve pretty much the same problem: how to make robots that can reach places difficult for humans to access. They’ve come up with robots that can swim underwater, crawl through rubble, and land on tree branches like birds.

But every existing type of robot has its own limitations. Wheeled and legged robots struggle with uneven terrain, and can be stopped by something as simple as a set of stairs. Flying drones don’t care about ground conditions, but they can’t carry too much weight. There’s clearly room for something that combines the advantages of both.

And this is exactly what the Hopcopter is designed to do. It was developed by researchers from City University of Hong Kong and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Essentially, it’s a quadcopter drone with a single spring-loaded leg that it can hop on, as you can guess from the robot’s name.

Two versions of the Hopcopter
Two versions of the Hopcopter

The idea was inspired by birds, which often hop from place to place instead of constantly flying, saving them a lot of energy. Similarly, the Hopcopter can hop from one spot to another without wasting its battery, but it can also continuously stay in the air like a regular drone when there is no suitable place to land. By switching between flying and hopping, the robot could reach places that would only be accessible by airdrop otherwise.

During the hop, the robot enters a free-fall state, and then, as it goes up, its four rotors engage very briefly. According to the creators, this allows the Hopcopter to cover quite long distances while using just one-tenth the energy of a drone the same size.

This is actually the second version of the Hopcopter. The original prototype, announced two years ago, could successfully land on its single leg on flat surfaces like concrete or fine gravel and push off to get to the next spot. But once the terrain became less predictable, it struggled quite a bit: it would sink into sand, slip on ice, and often fall over when trying to land on sloped surfaces.

To overcome these limitations, research partners at the University of Toronto came up with a new flexible foot pad that helps the robot land on different types of terrain. Its clever design has a few useful features to tackle all the possible challenges.

From left – PhD student Jeeraphat (Owen) Kledkruemas (University of Toronto), Prof. Pakpong Chirarattananon (University of Toronto) and PhD student Song Li (City University of Hong Kong) with two versions of the Hopcopter, equipped with its new flexible foot pad
From left – PhD student Jeeraphat (Owen) Kledkruemas (University of Toronto), Prof. Pakpong Chirarattananon (University of Toronto) and PhD student Song Li (City University of Hong Kong) with two versions of the Hopcopter, now equipped with its new flexible foot pad

First, it has a wider surface, which helps distribute the robot’s weight more evenly and prevents it from sinking into soft soil or sand. It also features three rubber bands that provide enough tension to bring the foot back into position after landing, helping the robot regain its balance.

Finally, the bottom of the foot pad is covered with short spikes that help it grip slippery surfaces.

Compliant Footpads Enable Terrain-Adaptive Hopping in a Monopedal Robot

These changes made a pretty significant difference. The new foot pad reduced performance variation across different terrains by 84%. In simple terms, the robot can now land much more consistently when moving between complex surfaces such as ice, sand, and rocks.

Some of the creators behind Hopcopter are currently working on commercializing the technology. The production version isn't available for sale just yet, but you can find more information and technical details on the company website. They are also planning to develop a version of Hopcopter with integrated AI modules to improve obstacle avoidance.

A rendering of the planned commercial version of the Hopcopter, the Hop-1
A rendering of the planned commercial version of the Hopcopter, the Hop-1

In the future, the research team hopes to use the Hopcopter’s abilities for search-and-rescue operations, inspections of remote mining sites, and possibly even exploring other planets.

A paper on the study was recently published in the journal Advanced Intelligent Systems.

Source: University of Toronto

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RoboticsUniversity of TorontoCity University of Hong KongHong Kong University of Science and Technologylocomotion
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Maryna Holovnova
Maryna Holovnova
Originally from Ukraine and now based in Edmonton, Canada, Maryna is a freelance writer with a passion for storytelling, consumer technology, sports/wellness, sustainable urban living, travel and architecture. She holds a master’s degree in linguistics from Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv and has experience in media, including television and photojournalism. Curious by nature, she’s always driven to explore the latest innovations, and when she’s not writing, you’ll likely find her running or learning a new language.

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