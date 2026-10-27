Electronic skin instantly displays touch as light

“Your touch lights me up” sounds like quite the romantic figurative statement, doesn’t it? Well, not anymore. Researchers at the National University of Singapore (NUS) have developed an ultrathin, flexible electronic skin that lights up when touched, revealing exactly where pressure is being applied and how much, sort of like a skin with a screen. Dubbed the eLuminator, the device combines pressure sensing, measurement, and visualization in a single device.

It works by converting physical pressure directly into visible patterns of light, enabling users to see the shape and distribution of contact almost instantly, without requiring a separate display or complex signal processing. At just 70 micrometers thick, the artificial skin has an impressive resolution of 847 dots per inch (dpi), fine enough to detail individual fingerprint ridges. Potential applications include robotic sensing, surgical instruments, and wearable healthcare devices.

Thanks to a sophisticated feedback system involving our skin, nervous system, and brain, we know exactly how much pressure is involved when we touch, grasp, or press against something. The same thing happens in reverse scenarios. When we grab an egg, for example, specialized nerve endings in our skin instantly detect pressure and deformation, sending signals to our brain that help us judge how firmly we're holding it and adjust our grip accordingly. This is also how we can tell the difference between a gentle love tap and a full-on slap across the cheek.

Now, replicating this sense of touch in machines is a little more complex. Scientists have developed artificial electronic skins that allow robots, prosthetic limbs, and medical devices to detect physical contact and measure pressure. These typically incorporate arrays of tiny pressure sensors that convert applied force into electrical signals.

The signals are transmitted to a computer or electronic controller, which processes the data to determine where contact is occurring and how much pressure is being exerted. The information can then be used to control a robot's movements or provide feedback to a human operator as numerical readings or a visual pressure map on a separate screen, or through haptic interactions such as touch, vibration, or physical resistance. See what we mean … a little complex.

A good example is an inflatable prosthetic hand by MIT researchers that senses touch using a flexible tactile matrix spread across the device's surface, and translates that data into physical touch sensations mapped directly onto the user's remaining skin tissue. Johns Hopkins University researchers created a similar prosthetic devic e that instead maps pressure variables and sends them back to the observer using an electromyography (EMG) link hooked directly into deep muscle and nerve pathways.

The problem is that existing electronic skins and their feedback systems often require numerous separate components, including sensing elements, electrical connections, signal-processing circuits, and external displays or haptic devices. This adds complexity and bulk, especially when trying to fit everything onto small, flexible surfaces.

Many designs also rely on grids of individual sensing points, which limits how finely pressure can be mapped. Packing more sensors into the same area can improve resolution but also adds wiring and potential signal interference. Furthermore, rigid or semi-rigid components create significant conformity challenges. Imagine if your skin were a rigid, unyielding surface.

eLuminator solves these problems in one swoop by combining several approaches. First, rather than relying on separate pressure-sensing and visual-display systems, the researchers have combined both functions within the electronic skin itself, using a continuous pressure-sensitive structure that produces light directly in response to pressure. The material directly converts applied pressure into visible light, illuminating the exact areas being touched, with brighter regions indicating greater pressure.

This enables anyone observing the skin to see the shape and distribution of contact almost instantly, without needing a separate computer to generate the visual feedback or a screen to display it. The same device can also provide quantitative electronic pressure measurements when connected to readout electronics. In other words, the skin itself serves as both the pressure-sensitive surface and the visual feedback system.

Lead scientists Prof. Lim Chwee Teck (left) and Mr. Wu Zixiong, with the eLuminator National University of Singapore

So, how exactly does it work? The eLuminator comprises three main layers: an upper pressure-sensitive layer covered in thousands of microscopic, dome-shaped structures; a middle light-emitting layer containing copper-doped zinc sulfide particles; and a bottom transparent electrode. When an alternating electrical voltage is applied across the device, an electric field is established, but it's initially too weak to make the light-emitting particles glow.

Now, when you press your finger against the skin, the tiny domes compress, increasing their contact area with the light-emitting layer and reducing the distance between the electrodes. This strengthens the electric field in the affected region until it becomes strong enough to excite the particles, causing them to emit visible light. The harder you press, the greater the compression and the brighter the light becomes. Because this happens precisely where pressure is applied, the resulting glow reveals both the shape of the contact area and how pressure is distributed across it.

The same compression also changes the device's electrical capacitance, allowing pressure to be measured electronically when connected to readout equipment. All of this happens within the same thin, flexible material, without needing individual pressure-sensing points or a separate display to visualize the contact, which is the project's main innovation.

“This technology transforms how we interact with tactile information,” says Prof. Lim Chwee Teck, one of the technology’s developers. “Instead of relying on complex electronics, users can immediately see force distribution as it happens, making the process far more intuitive.”

To assess its performance, the researchers ran a series of tests, starting with something as simple as pressing a fingertip against its surface. The device reproduced the fingerprint's tiny ridges and valleys, demonstrating an impressive spatial resolution of 30 micrometers (847 dpi). It also responded almost instantly, producing visible light within 15 milliseconds, while its electronic pressure-sensing system delivered readings in about 110 milliseconds.

The skin could detect everything from gentle touches to pressures of up to 180 kPa. It was also able to stretch to more than twice its original length and maintain consistent performance after 1,000 bending cycles and 4,000 repeated loading cycles. That's Reed Richard (Mr. Fantastic) skin level right there.

The researchers then demonstrated potential medical applications of the skin, using a 3D-printed foot model to demonstrate pressure mapping and attaching the skin to a laparoscopic surgical grasper. In simulated procedures involving artificial tissue, blood vessels, and an appendix model, the skin illuminated the areas being gripped, with the brightness and size of the glowing regions changing as the instrument applied more or less force.

The foot-pressure-mapping information could eventually help healthcare professionals identify areas experiencing excessive pressure, particularly in patients at risk of diabetic foot ulcers. The researchers also showed the material could track moving contact, such as writing motions, rather than just detecting stationary pressure.

Other potential applications include giving robotic hands a more precise sense of touch, letting them handle delicate objects without crushing them, and integrating pressure sensors into prosthetic limbs to improve grip control. Its ability to capture fine fingerprint details could also make it useful for biometric identification, while its thin, flexible design opens up possibilities for wearable health-monitoring devices and other human-machine interfaces.

Of course, there's still some work to be done before the eLuminator makes its way out of the laboratory. For one, the experimental system required an external alternating-current power supply, operating at 150 volts and 1 kHz during the application demonstrations. This setup is hardly convenient for something you might want to wear on your skin or attach to a robotic fingertip. The researchers are therefore working to reduce the device's power requirements and improve its sensitivity, while further developing the technology for practical healthcare applications.

The study was published in the journal Nature Communications .

Source: National University of Singapore

