Hyundai's Plug & Drive system would make inanimate objects mobile

By Ben Coxworth
January 07, 2022
One thing that a growing number of "smart" machines can do is move autonomously through buildings or even city streets. Designing that functionality from scratch can be challenging, though, which is where Hyundai's Plug & Drive (PnD) modular platform is intended to come in.

Unveiled as a concept this week at CES 2022, PnD would be available in a variety of sizes and drive configurations, in order to fit a wide range of items. These could include cargo containers, vending machines, seating for passengers, or just about anything else.

The platform incorporates four battery-powered wheel units, each one of which is equipped with LiDAR and camera sensors for navigation and obstacle avoidance. Those units also provide the propulsion, suspension, braking and steering – each wheel can pivot 360 degrees, allowing the platform to move in any direction without turning around, and to turn on the spot.

The base PnD platform, to which various payloads could be added
The base PnD platform, to which various payloads could be added

Hyundai presented several potential applications for the system, including both autonomous and joystick-controlled setups for moving cargo and passengers. Some of these can be seen in animated action, on YouTube.

"The PnD module is adaptive and expandable to match human needs," says Dong Jin Hyun, Vice President and Head of Hyundai Motor Group's Robotics Lab. "Because in the world to come, you won’t move your things – they will move around you."

There's no word or when or if the Plug & Drive platform may become a reality.

Source: Hyundai

RoboticsHyundaiMobilityModular Roboticsces 2022Concept Vehicle
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

