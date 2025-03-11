Decade-old Guinness World Record for strongest robotic arm in peril

Rise Robotics is setting its sights on getting its name in the Guinness Book of World Records for the world's strongest non-hydraulic robotic arm – a record that has remained uncontested for nearly a decade after the Fanuc M-2000iA/2300 bench-pressed 5,070 lb (2,300 kg). How? With good old-fashioned belts and pulleys.

It might sound a bit old-school, but Rise has developed a belt and pulley system that, from the outside, looks very much like today's standard high-pressure hydraulic systems. The company calls it "Beltdraulic" technology. It doesn't use any hydraulic fluid, and relies on electric motors to wind and unwind belts within the stanchions (which Rise calls BeltCylinders).

In the video posted by Rise today, the Superjammer robotic arm hoisted a claimed 6,460 lb (2,930 kg) about 15 ft (4.6 m) in the air before articulating the load forward and backward with ease, showing off its brute strength. Already, that's nearly 1,400 lb (635 kg) more than the record-holding Fanuc, putting it in good form ahead of its official world record attempt.

Part of how the Beltdraulic system works with the belt redirectors and Beltcycliner Rise Robotics

"This unprecedented feat highlights RISE Robotics' commitment to redefining robotic actuation efficiency, durability, and power," Rise Robotics said.

Beltdraulics are fully electric and emissions-free. The clever belt-driven system reduces power or fuel consumption by 65-90%. Rise says the systems are AI-ready to be integrated into fully autonomous machines and the Beltdraulic drive is durable enough to last the life of the machine it's installed on.

The company claims that with the Beltdraulic system, operators – be they human or autonomous – will have finer control over loads and movements with less backlash and slop while completely eliminating hydraulic drift, reducing the dangers – and cost – of blown lines, big messes, and time-consuming repairs. The robotic arm features linkages rather than greased slides, also cutting down costs by extending intervals between maintenance. Rise also states that the Beltdraulic system is three times faster than traditional hydraulics.

The heart of the Beltdraulic system Rise Robotics

If you happen to be in Union Square in Somerville, Massachusetts on March 20th, 2025, the team over at Rise intend to make their world record attempt at 4 pm local time. While Union Square isn't particularly known for heavy machinery demos, diners, bar-goers, and passersby are sure to be impressed.

Imagine this, but in real life:

The world's Strongest Robotic Arm

Source: Rise Robotics