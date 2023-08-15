Xiaomi lets more pooch-like CyberDog 2 off the leash

China's consumer technology giant Xiaomi has unleashed the second iteration of its robot pooch. The CyberDog 2 looks much less business-like and more like a family companion, comes packed with sensors, and can still do back flips.

The original CyberDog was announced a couple of years ago, and had the overall look of other robot quadrupeds such as Spot and the Go 2. The latest model seems to be going for more of a grown-up aigo vibe than something out of dystopian sci-fi.

Xiaomi reports that the CyberDog shapes up smaller and lighter than the first generation, standing about the size of a Doberman at 562 x 339 x 481 mm (22.12 x 13.35 x 18.9 in) and weighing in at 8.9 kg (19.6 lb). It also rocks a canine-shaped head this time around as well as NX chip and dual co-processing brains supported by 8 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage that work with 19 sensors for vision and "hearing" plus touch sensitivity.

The CyberDog 2 can move forward at speeds up to 1.6 meters per second Xiaomi

The sensor suite includes four microphones with AI voice recognition, a RealSense depth camera plus AI, RGB and fisheye cameras, a ToF sensor and a laser sensor. The robo-dog comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and can be controlled by a BT remote, smartphone or by voice.

Each of its four articulated legs has reportedly been refined for 3 degrees of freedom, and the CyberDog 2 can achieve a forward speed of up to 1.6 m/s.

Proprietary micro-actuators boast a 50% higher torque accuracy than before, and combine with motion-control algorithms to enable complicated maneuvers such as continuous back flips and recovery from falls. The whole shebang is capable of 12 degrees of freedom.

The CyberDog 2 makes use of AI-controlled motors for complicated maneuvers, including continuous back flips Xiaomi

The company says that the robot companion has undergone more than 30,000 AI simulations of real dogs for more natural, lifelike behavior. It runs Ubuntu and ROS2, and the platform has been made "as open-source as possible" to attract developers. And the internal battery is reckoned good for about 90 minutes before a recharge over USB-C is needed.

The CyberDog 2 is available in China now for 12,999 yuan (about US$1,785, though there's no word on global availability).

Source: Xiaomi