Durango, Colorado's Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses recently completed a new model for a woman serving in the US Air Force. Its distinctive appearance is caused by it being partly constructed from reclaimed materials, both to save on cost, and for environmental reasons. The interior layout was also designed to ensure the owner's house cat could roam safely while she's at work.
The Tandy measures 24 ft (7.4 m) long, and is based on a double axle trailer. It's clad in reclaimed corrugated metal and barn wood, and the exterior includes an outdoor shower and an aluminum ladder that provides access to the sloping roof. The oval oak door was sourced at a salvage yard.
Reclaimed materials are used inside too, such as old mixed and matched cabinets, scraps of salvaged wood turned into stairs and storage units, and old wrought iron railings that were repurposed into shelf brackets. As Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses says, the look definitely isn't for everyone, but turned out as the owner wanted.
Visitors enter into the kitchen, which has oak butcher block counters, a breakfast bar, fridge, washer/dryer, a microwave convection oven and hood, and a farmhouse-style sink. Nearby is a raised living room/guest sleeping area that's accessed by a few steps and includes a sofa bed (not pictured).
The owner has two dogs and a cat. The dogs tend to harass the cat when left unattended, so Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses fabricated a kennel space beneath the living room. The firm installed a window so the pups will have a view while the owner is at work.
With the dogs secured, the cat can enjoy unrestricted movement throughout the tiny house. There are cabinets installed on the walls that double up as a catwalk, and a litter box is stowed under the bathroom vanity unit and accessed by a hole big enough for the kitty, but not for the dogs.
Elsewhere in the Tandy is a bathroom with shower, toilet, and an antique brass sink in the vanity unit mentioned. In addition, a storage-integrated staircase leads up to the bedroom, which is a typical tiny house loft with limited headroom and some storage units installed.
The Tandy gets power from a standard RV-style hookup and is kept a comfortable temperature with a mini-split and ceiling fans. The home cost roughly US$67,000.
Source: Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses
