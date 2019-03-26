"Weight is one thing, but tiny houses are also notoriously tall and act like big sails going down the highway, so we also took wind drag into consideration," says Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses. "Because the sleeping arrangement hinges around an elevator bed, and the loft was only used for utilities and storage, we started by making the house 12 in (30 cm) shorter than normal at the highest point ( 12.6 ft vs 13.6 ft/3.8 m vs 4.1). Next, we took our anecdotal experience (completely non scientific) from which roof shapes seem to be most aerodynamic, and applied it to this design."