Induction grill is made for Ethiopian eatsView gallery - 3 images
If you're a fan of Ethiopian cuisine, then you'll be familiar with injera – it's a large, round flatbread that everyone pulls pieces off of to scoop up the food. Making full-size injera can be challenging in a normal kitchen, which is why the Rose grill was invented.
First off, it should be noted that smaller "personal-size" injera can be made in a regular non-stick pan.
According to Cincinnati-based entrepreneur Aman Tsegai, though, the larger injera upon which all the food is served is essential to the whole communal, sharing aspect of Ethiopian dining. Traditionally, those big ones are made on clay stoves – or at least on large restaurant-style griddles. Given that not everyone has either of those in their home, Tsegai created the Rose.
The wooden-bodied device incorporates an induction coil, which quickly and efficiently delivers heat through a ceramic base to a removable iron plate. Once that plate is hot, the injera batter is poured onto it and cooked. The plate is subsequently removed and washed, leaving the main unit clean and – because it's an induction grill – cool to the touch.
Should you be interested, the Rose is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$249 will get you one, when and if it reaches production. The planned retail price is $299.
And should you be more into other types of ethnic flatbreads – such as tortillas, roti, chapati or naan – then you might want to check out the Flatev machine.
Sources: Kickstarter, Rose
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more