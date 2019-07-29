In previous studies, Klessig and Schroeder showed that ascr#18 and other roundworm-produced pheromones also helped to protect plants such as tomato, potato, barley and Arabidopsis (a member of the mustard family). Significantly, because such compounds don't actually kill the pathogens – or anything else – their application should be a much more environmentally-friendly way to go than the traditional use of toxic pesticides.