You could solve the problem by buying a utility trailer on which to mount the tent, but that may just be more bulk than you want to tow and more dollar than you want to spend. So Rubicon offers a lighter, simpler solution: a hitch-mounted frame that holds your roof top tent vertically behind the tailgate during the ride, then quickly drops down and unhitches so you can stand the tent up at camp. The four legs fold out and adjust in height to level the tent out on flat or uneven ground, and the platform holds up to 600 lb (272 kg).