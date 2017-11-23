The Acadia National Park in Maine, US, is home to thousands of acres of thick, coastal woodlands that explode in color each fall, and it is these dramatic palettes that have inspired one of Wind River Tiny Homes' latest creations. The Acadia tiny house pays tribute to its namesake's rugged beauty, and incorporates a few practicalities for everyday tiny house living that the team has picked up along the way.







So far, as building micro-dwellings go, the team at Tennessee-based Wind River Tiny Homes has quite a few feathers in its cap. Its solar-powered Chimera, the Silhouette with its gym and the Triton with its office and walk-in closet are just a few we've looked at recently. But it is the team's first ever home, the rustic Wind River Bungalow, that serves as the foundation for the all-new, 24-ft (7.6-m) Acadia.

"The general layout and shapes of the houses is the same, a steep gable in the front with double dormers over the loft and tongue storage," Wind River co-founder Jeremey Weaver tells New Atlas. "The rustic exterior touches and interior touches are also similar – shake, rough cut oak and pine. The interior layout is also similar, but the utilization of space is a bit better in the Acadia, with a walk-through galley kitchen and bathroom that runs the width of the house. The storage closet is also an improvement in that it is the full width of the house and can fit a bike inside."

That storage closet also houses a breaker box and tankless hot water heater to make for more space. The breaker box powers the split-system AC unit, electric cooktop and 10 cubic-foot (283-L) fridge in the kitchen, while there are also connections for a washer-dryer. The home sleeps three thanks to a bedroom loft and a couch, and a reimagined layout is intended to give inhabitants more room to move.

"We changed the layout up a bit to something that we think works a bit better for everyday living," explains Weaver. "We eliminated the in-cut door featured in the Bungalow in favor of an off-set door and small cantilevered porch. This gives more useable space on the inside and allowed for a large storage couch."

The interior of the Acadia has been fitted with fixtures and metal accents, which work with the white shiplap walls, yellow pine floors and stained white pine trim to create an airy, industrial aesthetic. Other aspects of the interior, and much of the exterior, takes their design cues from the landscapes of the Acadia National Park.

"The greens and browns on the exterior were taken from the thick forests of Acadia," says Weaver. "The burnt orange we used on the doors hint at the gorgeous fall foliage you see there. The light fixtures on the inside and out have an almost maritime feel to match the coastal location of Acadia. And the shower on the inside is concrete, the color of granite, broken up by lines of green that speaks to the granite peaks and rock formations covered with mosses found there."