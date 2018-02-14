Ryterna modul is a Lithuania-based company that produces mobile constructions, containers and modular buildings. For a few years now the company has also run an architectural competition centered around different design challenges. This year, the task set to participants was to design a tiny house with some very specific parameters, and after evaluating 150 entries, the top four prizewinning entries have been revealed.







This year, the challenge set for designers was to create a tiny house no bigger than 25 sq m (269 sq ft). The design had to be modular, transportable by truck, and contain four separate living areas. The tiny house couldn't connect to any external supply of resources other than electricity, so water and sewage needed to be carefully considered.

The winning design went to Iranian architect Abdolrahman Kadkhodasalehi for his project Wave House. The simple, yet clever, structure uses a curved form to capture, store, and deliver water across its living spaces. The bedroom and living rooms are situated at either end of the structure, allowing for open, spacious views of the outdoors.

Second place went to a pair of Russian architects, Stas Kaptur and Julia Kaptur. The project is an extraordinarily modular design based on a container that can be altered into a variety of different permutations. Possibly the most utilitarian of the prizewinners, this project proposes a tiny house that can be enlarged by incorporating two containers together, doubling the house's footprint.

Indonesian architect William Samin took third place with perhaps the most interesting design, a modular structure that can be reformed into an assortment of compelling sculptural forms, including an exciting two-floor configuration. The "Trapezoidal Mod" is essentially a rectangular contained split into two uniform modules that can be stacked vertically or horizontally.

A final, fourth project was offered an honorable mention by the judging panel. From Chinese architect Clarence Zichen Qian, the entirely theoretical concept dubbed ATN, was more a philosophical reflection on the parameters of the project rather than a tangible design.