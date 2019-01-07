Samsung says the new iTunes app will be available on TVs in more than 100 countries, while AirPlay 2 support, which will allow users to play media from Apple devices directly on their TV, will be available in 190 countries. The iTunes app will give users access to their existing library and, more importantly for Apple, allow them to browse and rent or purchase movies and TV shows from the iTunes Store. The app will also be compatible with Samsung's Smart TV platform, working with Samsung's Universal Guide, Bixby and Search features.