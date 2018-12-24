The initial findings from the survey revealed many children first began to suspect Santa wasn't real when their parents made fundamental errors in hiding the truth from presents discovered hidden before Christmas, to one child finding price tags from the local shop on presents allegedly from the North Pole. From the age of seven or eight it also seems as though an increasing awareness of the world slowly dismantled the illusion. By age nine, one respondent had "Learnt enough about math, physics, travel, the number of children on the planet ratio to the size of the sleigh to figure it out on my own".