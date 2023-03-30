Save $80 off a lifetime subscription to award-winning documentaries

If you enjoy indulging in the latest documentaries, keep reading. A lifetime subscription to CuriosityStream's HD plan helps further your passion for education. Even better, this subscription is now price-dropped for the Spring Digital Blowout event.

Curiosity Stream, founded by John Hendricks, a media industry trailblazer and the founder of Discovery Communications, delivers a wealth of knowledge straight to your screen. The platform offers thousands of documentaries that you can watch on your TV, desktop, mobile, or tablet. With more than 13 million subscribers worldwide, Curiosity Stream offers award-winning documentaries covering many topics, such as history, science, nature, and exclusive originals. Moreover, new content is added weekly to inform you about the latest happenings worldwide.

CuriosityStream - Thousands of Documentaries & Movies

The app has received favorable reviews from users on both the Apple Store and Google Play, earning a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars and 4.3 out of 5 stars, respectively. The platform allows users to access it on a preferred network and device and is available for download on various platforms, including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. Additionally, you can rate and bookmark your favorite documentaries, and the app will recommend new ones based on your interests and viewing history.

Whether you enjoy the storytelling of Brian Greene or David Attenborough, you can watch and rewatch all your favorite documentaries. As described by Flixed, "Curiosity Stream's solid catalog of documentaries gives people who want fact-based programming a home."

A lifetime subscription to the CuriosityStream HD Plan is priced at $250.

