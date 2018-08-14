Common as it is, carbon is far from dull, especially when laid out in 2D forms. Graphene is famously strong and an excellent conductor of heat and electricity, and can find different uses when rolled up into buckyballs or curled into nanotubes. But since the 1990s, it's been hypothesized that another form should be possible – that with a negative curve. It can be difficult to picture what that looks like, but rather than bending outwards as a sphere, it bends inwards like a saddle.